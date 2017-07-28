BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Update Friday July 28, 2017 at 1:30 a.m.

Thursday night just before 8:00 p.m., Kern County Sheriff's deputies and fire personnel responded to a report of a body in the Kern River at Gordon's Ferry on Alfred Harrell Highway. Upon their arrival, the body was found to be pinned against debris in the middle of the river.

Kern County Sheriff's Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene and eventually were able to recover the body of an adult male. The Coroner's Office later positively identified the body as that of Bryan Lopez-Diaz (corrected last name). Lopez-Diaz has been missing since last Sunday, when he was seen going under water while swimming in the Kern River at Hart Park.

Lopez-Diaz' next of kin have been notified.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kern County Sheriff's Deputies pulled a body from the Kern river near Gordon's Ferry in Oildale around 10:45 Thursday night.

Kern County Search and Rescue were working to recover the body from the water after they received a call around 8 p.m.. The male body has not yet been identified and the cause of death has not yet been determined.