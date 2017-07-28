KCSO deputy arrested, suspected of stealing money from citizens

On July 28, 2017, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office concluded a several month-long investigation into allegations a deputy sheriff stole currency from citizens during the performance of his duties. The deputy, identified as 31-year-old Edward Bermudez, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility for grand theft. Bermudez has been employed by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office since March of 2011. Bermudez has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.