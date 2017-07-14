360 Tour: Bakersfield Fire Department Station 1

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 77°
Take a look inside Bakersfield Fire Department's Station 1 downtown.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Take a 360 video look into Bakersfield Fire Department's Station 1 in Downtown Bakersfield.
Take a 360 video look into Bakersfield Fire Department's Station 1 in Downtown Bakersfield.
Take a 360 video look into Bakersfield Fire Department's Station 1 in Downtown Bakersfield.
Los Angeles County Firefighters battled a 20-acre brush fire in the Newhall Pass area Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported just before…
Kern County DA Lisa Green announced the filing of two charges against John George Giumarra, III.