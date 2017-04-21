3rd annual Selena tribute show taking place Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 3rd annual Selena tribute show is taking place in Bakersfield Friday night at Elements Venue.

General admission and VIP tickets have sold out online, and event organizers expect at the door tickets to sell out before the event starts.

Local singer KatG will be putting on the show. The event will also have Selena footage, DJ mixes, and a live band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.