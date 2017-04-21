3rd annual Selena tribute show taking place Friday

3:46 PM, Apr 21, 2017

  Mexican-American singer Selena, who was called "The Queen of Tejano music," was murdered by her fan club president in 1995. She was 23.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 3rd annual Selena tribute show is taking place in Bakersfield Friday night at Elements Venue.

General admission and VIP tickets have sold out online, and event organizers expect at the door tickets to sell out before the event starts.

Local singer KatG will be putting on the show. The event will also have Selena footage, DJ mixes, and a live band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News