3rd annual Selena tribute show taking place Friday

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 57°
Mexican-American singer Selena, who was called "The Queen of Tejano music," was murdered by her fan club president in 1995. She was 23.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 3rd annual Selena tribute show is taking place in Bakersfield Friday night at Elements Venue.
General admission and VIP tickets have sold out online, and event organizers expect at the door tickets to sell out before the event starts.
Local singer KatG will be putting on the show. The event will also have Selena footage, DJ mixes, and a live band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The 3rd annual Selena tribute show is taking place in Bakersfield Friday night at Elements Venue.
Wasco deputies arrested two suspects Friday morning for a shooting that happened last Saturday.
Caltrans held the 27th annual ceremony honoring employees who have died in the line of duty.
The Dolores Huerta Foundation along with other organizations is holding a bike workshop Friday to improve bike safety.