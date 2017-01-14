BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan 14, 4:37a): According to Bakersfield Police on Friday night around 9:22 a.m. officers were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian at the intersection of Union Avenue and Eureka Street.

Based on their investigation, officials said an adult pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in the 1600 block of Union Avenue and a red Ford Explorer being driver by an adult female from Bakersfield was traveling northbound on Union Avenue. The driver of the Explorer struck the pedestrian in the middle of the roadway. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Drugs, alcohol and speed were not a factor on the part of the driver of the Explorer.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.

