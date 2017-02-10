At least one person pinned into vehicle after Oildale crash

Zuriel Loving
8:37 AM, Feb 10, 2017
OILDALE, Calif. - According to the California Highway Patrol, at least one person is pinned into their vehicle after a crash in Oildale near China Grade Loop and Manor Street.

The crash occurred around 8:28 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017. A white sedan and white pick-up truck collided in the intersection.

CHP is reporting that at least one person is pinned inside the white sedan and the vehicle is smoking.

The entire roadway is blocked, avoid the area.

This story is developing.

