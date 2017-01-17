At least one person with injuries in Central Bakersfield crash, traffic congested in the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (Jan. 17, 2017, 9:30 a.m.): A Kern County Sheriff's vehicle was involved in an accident at H Street and 23rd Street.

Traffic is backed up on 23rd Street with only one eastbound lane open.

Bakersfield police are on the scene of a crash in Central Bakersfield.

The incident occurred near 23rd and H Streets and traffic is down to one lane.

At least one person is being transported for minor injuries.