BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City School District unveiled new Health and Wellness Centers Wednesday.

The centers will offer a variety of health services from mental health to dental care and even vision.

The purpose of the centers is to make it so students can quickly get treatment and then back to the classroom, rather than missing days or weeks because of a treatable medical condition.

The centers are located at 2951 Center St. and 800 Ming Ave.