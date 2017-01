BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Andrew Joseph Hubbard was sentenced to one year in jail for oral copulation with a person under 18 on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

His other three charges were dismissed.

Hubbard, a part-time music instructor at Bakersfield College, was arrested in July of 2016. At the time of his arrest, Hubbard was employed as a part-time professional expert with Bakersfield College. He came to know the victim during his tenure at the school.