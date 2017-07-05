BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Fire Department released injury and citation numbers from the Fourth of July holiday.

BFD says two juveniles were hurt due to reportedly legal fireworks, and one adult male was harmed due to illegal fireworks.

All three were left with minor injuries, and none needed to be transported to a hospital. The minor injuries come after at least 2 people were badly hurt on the holiday in 2016, including a young girl.

BFD also said they received over 500 calls to their illegal firework hotline and dispatch, and they issued over 50 citations.

KCFD said their Fireworks Task Force Hotline received 388 calls last night and their Fire Dispatch line received 86 calls.