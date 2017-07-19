Bakersfield - Bakersfield City Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old stranded on vegetation in the Kern River Tuesday night.

BFD responded off of Alfred Harrell Highway near CALM Museum just before 8:00 p.m. for reports of a man stranded in Kern River's fast-moving currents.

BFD Firefighters deployed upstream spotters and downstream safeties while simultaneously launching one BFD Rescue Boat.

BFD rescue crews navigated the Rescue Boat to the victim and extracted him from the vegetation.

The victim was returned safely to shore where he was evaluated by EMS personnel.

The victim was uninjured and refused treatment and transport. No Firefighter injuries were reported.