Bakersfield park sees trashy 4th of July aftermath

An estimated 20,000 people gathered at the Park at Riverwalk in Bakersfield to celebrate the 4th of July Tuesday evening.

The Park at Riverwalk was unfortunately trashed after the 4th of July celebration on Tuesday evening. Wednesday morning, 23ABC's Adam Bowles went to the park and found cups, bags, grill boxes, and full plates of food, scattered all over the park.

One woman was walking her dog Wednesday morning training her three year old puppy. Her puppy almost swallowed some of the trash and almost choked.

Parks and Recreation says it will be several days before the park is normal again. They urge the City of Bakersfield to pick up after you leave an event and use the available trash cans.