The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help to find a runaway juvenile who is considered to be at risk because of her age.

Stephanie Celis, 15, was last seen in the 2200 block of Oregon Street on Friday around 4:00 p.m.

Celis is described as a hispanic female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pound, with black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater with a "Love Pink" logo, blue jeans, and black "Ugg" style boots.

Anyone with information about Celis' whereabouts is encouraged to contact Bakersfield Police at 327-7111.