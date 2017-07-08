Bakersfield Police searching for man who has gone missing under "suspicious circumstances"

5:15 AM, Jul 8, 2017
The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance locating Refugio Torres-Chavez who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Chavez was last in contact with family via phone at approximately 3:55 p.m. on July 1, 2017 from an undisclosed location.

He is described as a Hispanic male adult, 45 years of age, approximately 5’08”, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111. 

 

