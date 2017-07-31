Barstow man charged with killing California condor in Kern County

A man from Barstow has pleaded not guilty to charges connected with killing a California Condor in Kern County.

Matthew Gumz of Barstow faces charges in connection with taking and killing a California condor in violation with the Endangered Species Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Gumz was allegedly deer hunting in the Bean Canyon area in Southeast Kern County back on Sept. 30, 2016.

Gumz allegedly field dressed a deer and hunt the meat in a tree. After leaving and coming back, Gumz allegedly saw condors and other birds near the carcass. He then reportedly shot and killed a condor, which had been green tagged and was federally protected.

The carcass of the condor was eventually found by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist. The condor, identified as "Condor 780" originally came from an egg laid in Boise, Idaho and was fostered in the wild in Southern California.

Gumz now faces a year in prison and a $100,000 fine in connection with the Endangered Species Act violation and six months and a $15,000 fine for the Migratory Bird Treaty Act violation.