Body Located near Reds Marina in Lake Isabella

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 71°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue dive team located a male body near Reds Marina in Lake Isabella on July 19, 2017 around 9:00 A.M.
The Coroner's Office responded and took custody of the decedent.
23ABC will continue to update you on this story when more information is released.
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced today that Valley Convalescent Hospital, a proficient nursing facility in…
Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue dive team located a male body near Reds Marina in Lake Isabella on July 19, 2017 around 9:00…
An issue that was largely out of sight and out of mind, is no longer that. The face of homelessness is coming into full view.
Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin apologized to the family of Tatyana Hargrove after claims that she was attacked by a police K-9 and…