Body Located near Reds Marina in Lake Isabella

Morgan Wheeler
6:36 PM, Jul 19, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue dive team located a male body near Reds Marina in Lake Isabella on July 19, 2017 around 9:00 A.M. 

The Coroner's Office responded and took custody of the decedent. 

