BPD clears driver who hit, killed 11-year-old

10:44 AM, Jul 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the driver who hit and killed an 11-year-old last month will not face charges.

In June, 11-year-old Fatima Lopez was hit by a car at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue. 

She was taken to a hospital where she later died. 

On Friday, BPD said the driver of the car was not at fault and will not face any charges. 

