California Highway Patrol conducting school zone safety on Valentine's Day

As part of ongoing efforts to improve safety in Tehachapi, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), will be conducting an enforcement operation that will focus on traffic safety for students, bus drivers, and motorists on roadways near school bus stops.

The enforcement operation will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at various locations within Tehachapi.

The CHP is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while approaching and passing stopped school buses at various bus stops throughout Tehachapi.

Officers will be on the lookout for vehicles failing to stop for school buses displaying a stop sign and or illuminated flashing lights. These enforcement operations are an effective way to communicate school bus passing laws and consequences to drivers.

CHP conducts these enforcement operations in response to community requests and to educate the public on the rules when approaching school busses.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. -