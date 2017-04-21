Caltrans worker's memorial pays tribute to 186 employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Caltrans held the 27th annual ceremony honoring employees who have died in the line of duty.

The Worker's Memorial Ceremony remembers Highway Maintenance and other employees who have lost their lives while on the job. Since 1921, a total of 186 Caltrans workers have died in the line of duty.

The ceremony was held in front of the Caltrans South Region Maintenance Station.

The ceremony featured a temporary memorial of 186 orange safety cones to represent each fallen Caltrans worker.