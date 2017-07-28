Car wash held Friday and Saturday will benefit the families of fatal crash victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The family of the victims of a fatal car crash are holding a car wash Friday and Saturday to help pay for funeral and other costs.

The car wash will be held at 624 Morning Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A candlelight ceremony will be held on Monday from 7 p.m. t o 9 p.m. at Riverlakes Park.

The traffic collision on Trona Wildrose Road on Sunday left two Ridgecrest residents - Natasha Sanchez, 25, and a six-year-old minor - dead, according to California Highway Patrol Bishop. A six-month-old baby suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital for treatment.

CHP reported that at around 6 p.m. a call was received of a car crash on Trona Wildhorse Road just north of Quarry Road.

Sanchez lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed, for unknown reasons, and to regain control she over-corrected and caused the car to overturn several times.

She and the six-year-old boy were ejected from the vehicle, causing fatal injuries.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.