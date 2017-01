BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a one-month-old child in Central Bakersfield.

Kurtis Haliburton was found unresponsive in his home in the 800 block of 33rd Street on January 18, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he died the same day.

The Coroner said that following an autopsy, the cause and manner of death are pending further testing.

BPD is the investigative agency in the case.