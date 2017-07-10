CHP to Host Car Seat Safety Event Monday

Cloudy
TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The CHP is hosting a car seat safety event Monday in Tehachapi.
The event is happening at the K-Mart on Tehachapi Boulevard between 8:00 a.m. and noon.
People will learn about child restraint laws and car seats.
K-Mart will also be offering a 20 percent discount on any car seat or stroller combination purchased Monday.
For more information call 823-5500.
