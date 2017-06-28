Crash leads to closure of 3 lanes on SB 99 near Ming

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 69°
Three lanes of traffic on southbound 99 near Ming avenue are blocked off due to a crash. Only the fast lane is open.
A crash on Southbound 99 near Ming Avenue has led to the closure of three lanes.
According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The CHP says it's not known if anyone was injured.
All but the fast lanes are blocked in the area.
It's not known when the lanes will open up.
A man convicted in the death of his one-year-old stepson back in 2010 was sentenced today to 25 years to life.
Nancy Bauer, a veteran journalist and news executive with large-market experience joins KERO/KZKC Azteca-TV in Bakersfield as news director,…
Bakersfield Fire is on scene of a structure fire in the area of South H Street and Brundage Lane in Central Bakersfield.
Today, Assemblyman Vince Fong honored Wounded Heroes Fund of Kern County as the 34 th Assembly District's 2017 Nonprofit of the Year.