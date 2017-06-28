Crash leads to closure of 3 lanes on SB 99 near Ming

8:56 AM, Jun 28, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A crash on Southbound 99 near Ming Avenue has led to the closure of three lanes.

According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The CHP says it's not known if anyone was injured. 

All but the fast lanes are blocked in the area. 

It's not known when the lanes will open up. 

