CSUB to host a human trafficking awareness lecture Tuesday

The Kegley Institute of Ethics at California State University, Bakersfield, in partnership with the Kern County Coalition Against Human Trafficking, is presenting two events this week on the awareness against human trafficking from the global and local standpoints.

Tonight, actress and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Mira Sorvino will speak about the global fight against human trafficking for the 31st Annual Charles W. Kegley Memorial Lecture at 7 p.m. in the Doré Theatre. Free parking is available in Lots A, B and C after 6 p.m.

A post-Sorvino panel discussion will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, in the Student Housing East Multipurpose Room focusing on the Kern County perspective of human trafficking.

In partnership with the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking, the panel will feature:

· Michael Fagans, coordinator, Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking;

· Patricia Henry, CSUB social work professor;

· Josh Finney, sergeant, Bakersfield Police Department (BPD); and

· Sandy Woo, human trafficking victim advocate, Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault.

KIE Director Dr. Christopher Meyers will moderate the panel. Free parking is available in Lots K1, K2 and K3 after 6 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public for both events.