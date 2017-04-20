DA files murder charge against Kori Muhammad for last week's killing of security guard

FRESNO, Calif. -

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad of Fresno for the murder of security guard Carl Williams on April 13.

Muhammad is alleged to have shot and killed unarmed security guard Carl Williams and attempted to shoot a second security guard at the Motel 6.

The charges filed against Muhammad including two felonies:

Murder of Carl Williams

Attempted murder of Oscar Menjivar

He was arrested on April 18 after a series of shootings that killed three individuals near downtown Fresno. These killings are under investigation by Fresno police.

If convicted, Muhammad faces a potential sentence of life in prison.

]He is scheduled for arraignment on April 21.

