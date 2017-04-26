DA's Office files multiple murder charges against Kori Muhammad

FRESNO, Calif. -

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad for the shooting spree on April 18, 2017 that killed three people near downtown Fresno.

Muhammad allegedly opened fire at a PG&E gas truck, killing Zackary Randalls. He then walked away, firing his handgun at four more individuals as well as a motor vehicle.

Mark Gassett and David Jackson were killed by the gunfire.

The complaint charges include eight felony counts:

Murder of Zackary Randalls

Murder of Mark Gassett

Murder of David Jackson

Attempted Murder of Stephen Walter

Shooting at an Occupied Motor Vehicle

Attempted Murder of Michael Flores

Attempted Murder of Mark Greer

Possession of Firearm by a Felon

The murder counts also include two special circumstances that allege:

The victims were killed by Mr. Muhammad because of their race

Mr. Muhammad committed multiple murders

The complaint also contains allegations that the defendant personally used a firearm in the commission

of those crimes. If convicted of the charges, Mr. Muhammad faces a sentence of either Death or Life in Prison.

He is scheduled for arraignment on April 27, 2017. Muhammad is also in custody on another charge of murder that is alleged to have occurred in the on April 13, 2017.