Deadly crash near Inyokern

Fair
HI: 103°
LO: 78°
INYOKERN, Calif. - According to the California Highway Patrol's website a crash between a semi truck and a vehicle happened around 10 this morning.
The crash happened on Highway 14 near Horse Canyon Road.
At least one person has died. It has not been confirmed how many fatalities there were.
1144-Fatality Aerospace Hwy, Inyokern, CA 93527, USA https://t.co/gWO8roNlZ6— CHP Fatalities (@chpfatal) July 15, 2017
1144-Fatality Aerospace Hwy, Inyokern, CA 93527, USA https://t.co/gWO8roNlZ6
Traffic was backed up in the area, cars were able to get around the crash on the dirt lanes in both directions.
The identity of the victim(s) has not been released.
Women breaking the mold in Kern County.
According to the California Highway Patrol's website a crash between a semi truck and a vehicle happened around 10 this morning.
Comedian Paul Rodriguez will be performing in Bakersfield on Saturday night.
UPDATE (July 15, 2017 12:32 p.m.): The California City Police Department is investigating their first homicide of 2017, according to Mojave…