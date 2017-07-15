Deadly crash near Inyokern

12:11 PM, Jul 15, 2017

INYOKERN, Calif. - According to the California Highway Patrol's website a crash between a semi truck and a vehicle happened around 10 this morning.

The crash happened on Highway 14 near Horse Canyon Road.

At least one person has died. It has not been confirmed how many fatalities there were.

Traffic was backed up in the area, cars were able to get around the crash on the dirt lanes in both directions. 

The identity of the victim(s) has not been released.

