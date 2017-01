LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Looking to get away?

Disneyland is offering discounted tickets to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for either $149 for a three-day, one park per day ticket and $189 for a three-day, park hopper ticket.

The tickets are valid from January 9 through May 25, 2017, excluding April 9 through April 23 due to blackout dates. Tickets are valid only for Southern California residents with ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.