Early morning fire outside of mobile home ruins food set to be distributed to those in need

OILDALE, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out on Roberts Lane near Oildale Drive just after 5:00 a.m.

Officials said when they arrived they saw a fire to the outside of a mobile home.

Firefighters had trouble making access to the fire initially because of food that was stored outside of the mobile home.

Crews were able to make access and put out the fire. The initial investigation shows that a mobile freezer may be the cause of the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials said the owner of the food and the mobile home owns a food pantry and on Sundays he normally distributes the food to those in need. According to the battalion chief on scene, the owner was distraught this morning after losing about a quarter of his food supply that he was planning on handing out.

Pacific Gas & Electric was en route to the mobile home to survey the electrical work and Environmental Health was also on the way to check the food to ensure it was safe to give out to the community.

The mobile home had some damage to the outside. No one was injured.