WASHINGTON, D.C. - Donald Trump's inauguration planning has had some bumpy moments, but he will be sworn in on Friday, January 20, 2017 after being elected president of the United States.

Trump broke from tradition when he replaced 89-year-old Charles Brotman as his inauguration announcer. Instead, 58-year-old Steve Ray will announce the official swearing-in of the 45th president.

During his first press conference since Election Night, President-elect Trump stated that "we're going to have a very, very elegant day.... will be very, very special."

Pres.-elect Trump on Inauguration Day: "We're going to have a very, very elegant day...will be very, very special." pic.twitter.com/DWRqGS07OX — ABC News (@ABC) January 11, 2017

Although there have been no specific plans revealed about his ceremony, Lee Greenwood, the Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and "America's Got Talent" star Jackie Evancho will be performing at some point.

Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance.Some people just don't understand the "Movement" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

Protesters have also been in inauguration mode, with a group planning to hand out free marijuana during Friday's inauguration. According to the group, they will hand out 4,200 joints to attendees and are encouraged to light up four minutes and twenty seconds into Trump's address. While legal at the local level, marijuana possession on federal land remains illegal in Washington, D.C.

If you have the time, there are still opportunities to attend some of Trump's inauguration events. However, they will cost more than usual. Donation packages start at $25,000 and go all the way up to $1 million for four tickets to an "exclusive event with select Cabinet appointees and House and Senate leadership," along with time with Mike Pence.

