"Finding Dory" will be shown at Wilson Park on Friday after sundown

Free movie night at Wilson Park on Wilson Road. Attendees can enjoy "Finding Dory" as soon as the sun goes down.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Wilson Park will show "Finding Dory" at sundown on Friday.
The park on Wilson Park Road will show "The Lego Batman Movie" next week.
These movies are free and open to the public.
The 23ABC race car will have a camera mounted inside, giving viewers a special look at Raceway this weekend.
Repair Cafe, a free meeting dedicated to show people how to make repairs in all kinds of fields, is taking place Saturday.
The Water Association of Kern County will host Water Conservation Day on Saturday.