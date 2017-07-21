"Finding Dory" will be shown at Wilson Park on Friday after sundown

Johana Restrepo
9:20 AM, Jul 21, 2017
Free movie night at Wilson Park on Wilson Road. Attendees can enjoy "Finding Dory" as soon as the sun goes down.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Wilson Park will show "Finding Dory" at sundown on Friday.

The park on Wilson Park Road will show "The Lego Batman Movie" next week.

These movies are free and open to the public.

