BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A structure fire burned near Roberts Lane and Manor Street in Oildale Friday morning around 10:20 a.m.
Angus Lane will remained closed through the early afternoon while firefighters are on scene.
KCFD heard reports of some solar array on the property that may be the cause, but that is not confirmed.
The flames and smoke were visible from blocks away.
No one was injured.
China Grade Loop east of Manor Street was shut down Friday morning due to an oil leak.
