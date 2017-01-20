Fire burned on Angus Lane in Oildale, road closed

Chloe Nordquist
10:43 AM, Jan 20, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A structure fire burned near Roberts Lane and Manor Street in Oildale Friday morning around 10:20 a.m.

Angus Lane will remained closed through the early afternoon while firefighters are on scene.

KCFD heard reports of some solar array on the property that may be the cause, but that is not confirmed.

The flames and smoke were visible from blocks away.

No one was injured.

