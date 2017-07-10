Firefighters extinguish garage fire in Central Bakersfield

Bakersfield - On Sunday, July 9, 2017 at 10:45 p.m. a reinforced alarm from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to a reported garage fire at 2300 1st Street.

First arriving BFD Firefighters reported a “working fire” in a single-story detached garage at the rear of the given address.

BFD Engine Company Firefighters deployed hoselines to extinguish the flames and to protect nearby exposures.

BFD Truck Company Firefighters assisted with a search of the structure and secured the building’s utilities. Additional BFD Firefighters examined the residence and confirmed only limited extension to the home. BFD Arson Investigators are determining the cause and origin of the fire.

Damages are estimated at $20,000. No civilian or Firefighter injuries were reported.