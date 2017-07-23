Five local teenagers injured in single-vehicle crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Five teenagers were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Bakersfield Saturday afternoon.

Officials said around 2:30 p.m. Saturday a officers responded to the area of Old River and S. Houghton Rd for a single-vehicle crash.

During the course of the investigation it was determined, a 17 year old male driver was driving a 2004 Toyota northbound on Old River Road, south of Houghton Road, at a stated speed of 60 miles per hour.

Due to undetermined reasons, the 17 year old male driver lost control of the Toyota allowing it to drift to the west roadway edge.

After leaving the roadway, the Toyota overturned and came to rest on its roof, blocking the southbound lane of Old River Road.

Due to the collision, three unrestrained passengers sustained major injuries.

One unrestrained passenger sustained moderate injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

All occupants were transported to Kern Medical Center.

Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

This collision is still under investigation.