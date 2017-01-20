For second day in a row, El Tejon Unified on 2-hour delay

5:25 AM, Jan 20, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the second day in a row, the El Tejon Unified School District is on a two-hour delay due to weather on Friday.

The school district was on a delay then was closed all of Thursday due to snow and/or ice. 

The district is only on a two-hour delay as of right now. 

Local News