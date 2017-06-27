Former KCSO Sheriff Deputy convicted in assault, battery case

Bakersfield - Former Sheriff's deputy Gideon Allday was convicted of two counts of assault, one count of battery, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

On May 6th, 2016, Allday was arrested for public intoxication while on duty at the downtown courthouse.

On May 7th. 2016, Allday was arrested for assaulting a female. According to court records, Allday held the victim inside of a residence against her will.

On November 28th, 2016, Allday was arrested after assaulting his mother. Allday's mother went to pick him up in the 400 block of Ming Avenue Thursday night when he allegedly assaulted her after getting out of the car. She returned home and called 911. She told deputies that he choked her. Allday was arrested the following morning at the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.

Allday will be sentenced on July 25th.