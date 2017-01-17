Four-month-old baby found unresponsive in bed, Kern County Sheriff's office investigating incident

Zuriel Loving
2:53 PM, Jan 17, 2017

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Four-month-old Jim-Maraye Robinson was found unresponsive in her bed on January 14, 2017, around 7:48 a.m.

She was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead. After a postmortem exam, the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Kern County Sheriff's office will take over the case to investigate further.

