Four-month-old baby found unresponsive in bed, Kern County Sheriff's office investigating incident

Clear
HI: 56°
LO: 45°
HI: 62°
LO: 41°
HI: 59°
LO: 48°
Assault Police Car Crime Generic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Four-month-old Jim-Maraye Robinson was found unresponsive in her bed on January 14, 2017, around 7:48 a.m.
She was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead. After a postmortem exam, the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.
Kern County Sheriff's office will take over the case to investigate further.
A Bakersfield man involved in a deadly Labor Day crash last year on Highway 166 appeared in court on Friday (January 13th, 2016).
Four-month-old Jim-Maraye Robinson was found unresponsive in her bed on January 14, 2017, around 7:48 a.m.
The body of a woman reported missing on January 7, 2017 was found on January 8, 2017, around 4:18 p.m.
Kern County Fire Department Chief Brian Marshall discusses staffing.