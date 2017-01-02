Four stolen firearms located during police searches, two suspects arrested

Chloe Nordquist
10:23 AM, Jan 2, 2017
5 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Four stolen firearms were found during police searches on Sunday at two separate locations.

Police conducted searches around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Augusta Street in East Bakersfield and the 3600 block of Oliver Street in Southeast Bakersfield.

Pedro Carrillo, 22, and a 16-year-old male juvenile were arrested firearm, stolen property and gang related charges.

Carrillo was also arrested for parole violation.

