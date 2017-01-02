Four stolen firearms located during police searches, two suspects arrested

Clear
HI: 52°
LO: 45°
HI: 57°
LO: 41°
HI: 59°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Four stolen firearms were found during police searches on Sunday at two separate locations.
Police conducted searches around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Augusta Street in East Bakersfield and the 3600 block of Oliver Street in Southeast Bakersfield.
Pedro Carrillo, 22, and a 16-year-old male juvenile were arrested firearm, stolen property and gang related charges.
Carrillo was also arrested for parole violation.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash along Highway 166 south of Maricopa, CHP dispatchers reported Monday.
Two suspects were arrested in connection to recent burglaries in Rosamond.
This past weekend, several inches of snow fell in Kern County's mountain communities attracting visitors to see and play in the fresh powder.…
A 34-year-old man was arrested after inappropriately touching two juveniles at a Rosamond Rite Aid.