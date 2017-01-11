Free Electronics Recycling Saturday January 14, 2017 at Stockdale High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Stockdale High School Science Club is hosting a FREE electronics recycling day on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

The collection day starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. at Stockdale High School at 2800 Buena Vista Road.

The school is accepting:

Television Sets

Flat Screens

Computers

Monitors

VCRs and DVDs

Cable Boxes

Laptops

Cell Phones

Nintendo/Sony/Xbox

Camera Equipment

Car Batteries

Rechargeable Batteries

Household Appliances

Medical Equipment

Desktop Printers

Industrial Copiers

Not Accepting

Light Bulbs

Florescent Tubes

Alkaline Batteries

All proceeds will benefit the Stockdale Science Club.