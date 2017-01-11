Free Electronics Recycling Saturday January 14, 2017 at Stockdale High School

Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Stockdale High School Science Club is hosting a FREE electronics recycling day on Saturday, January 14, 2017.
The collection day starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. at Stockdale High School at 2800 Buena Vista Road.
The school is accepting:
Not Accepting
All proceeds will benefit the Stockdale Science Club.
