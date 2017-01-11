Free Electronics Recycling Saturday January 14, 2017 at Stockdale High School

10:52 AM, Jan 11, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Stockdale High School Science Club is hosting a FREE electronics recycling day on Saturday, January 14, 2017.

The collection day starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. at Stockdale High School at 2800 Buena Vista Road.

The school is accepting:

  • Television Sets
  • Flat Screens
  • Computers
  • Monitors
  • VCRs and DVDs
  • Cable Boxes
  • Laptops
  • Cell Phones
  • Nintendo/Sony/Xbox
  • Camera Equipment
  • Car Batteries
  • Rechargeable Batteries
  • Household Appliances
  • Medical Equipment
  • Desktop Printers
  • Industrial Copiers

 

Not Accepting

  • Light Bulbs
  • Florescent Tubes
  • Alkaline Batteries

All proceeds will benefit the Stockdale Science Club.

