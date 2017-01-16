Gas prices rise over three cents in Bakersfield, national average down

Average retail gasoline prices in Bakersfield have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.81 per gallon yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 300 gas outlets in Bakersfield.

"For the first time since November, the national average price for gasoline has fallen over the last week, helped by weak demand and rising gasoline inventories," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

This compares with the national average that has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Bakersfield during the past week, prices yesterday, Sunday, January 15, 2017, were 9.8 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 10.3 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 43.0 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on January 16 in Bakersfield have ranged widely over the last five years.

2016 - $2.72 per gallon

2015 - $2.62 per gallon

2014 - $3.59 per gallon

2013 - $3.63 per gallon

2012 - $3.68 per gallon

