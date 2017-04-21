GET bus stabbing murderer considered sane by judge

5:20 PM, Apr 20, 2017

A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

A judge found Richard Joseph Gomez sane at the time of a stabbing murder in 2011.

Richard Joseph Gomez was found guilty in January for a fatal stabbing on a GET bus.

Gomez is now facing 25 years to life plus a year. He will be sentenced on May 18.

RELATED: Deputies Arrest GET Bus Slaying Suspect

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News