Golden Valley High School vandalized, windows broken

11:42 AM, Apr 25, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Golden Valley High School was vandalized Monday night.

According to the school district, ten window were broken, a clock was stolen, and there was some graffiti around campus.

The windows have all been boarded up and will be replaced as soon as possible. The graffiti has been covered.

Classes have not been impacted. The investigation is ongoing.

