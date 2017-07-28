Grab a free lipstick at MAC to celebrate National Lipstick Day

Fair
Saturday July 29th is National Lipstick Day and MAC is giving away free lipstick with no strings attached!
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - MAC Cosmetics will be giving away free lipsticks to celebrate National Lipstick Day on Saturday.
Customers will be able to grab a lipstick, normally priced at $17, at any MAC retail store like Sephora or Ulta.
There is a MAC store in the Macy's at the Valley Plaza Mall.
Representatives from the cosmetic store will hand them out while supplies last.
