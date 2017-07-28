Grab a free lipstick at MAC to celebrate National Lipstick Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - MAC Cosmetics will be giving away free lipsticks to celebrate National Lipstick Day on Saturday.

Customers will be able to grab a lipstick, normally priced at $17, at any MAC retail store like Sephora or Ulta.

There is a MAC store in the Macy's at the Valley Plaza Mall.

Representatives from the cosmetic store will hand them out while supplies last.