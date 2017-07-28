Grab a free lipstick at MAC to celebrate National Lipstick Day

7:10 AM, Jul 28, 2017

Saturday July 29th is National Lipstick Day and MAC is giving away free lipstick with no strings attached!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - MAC Cosmetics will be giving away free lipsticks to celebrate National Lipstick Day on Saturday.

Customers will be able to grab a lipstick, normally priced at $17, at any MAC retail store like Sephora or Ulta.

There is a MAC store in the Macy's at the Valley Plaza Mall.

Representatives from the cosmetic store will hand them out while supplies last.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News