GRAPHIC: Mississippi man travels to Bakersfield to remove 130-pound benign growth

Man has 130 pound tumor removed at local hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 57-year-old Roger Logan traveled from Mississippi to Bakersfield to undergo a procedure to remove a 130-pound growth on his abdomen.
Thankfully, the growth was benign. Logan traveled specifically to Bakersfield because he heard of Dr. Dev and his experience with cases of a similar magnitude.
The surgery went successfully and Dr. Dev said the future looks great for Logan and his family.
A fire was reported on Irene Street near Baker Street in East Bakersfield Thursday night just before 9 p.m.
The 911 call records in the accident that led a driver into a canal in January helped give a better idea of what happened.
A driver involved in an accident on January 27 in Northwest Bakersfield died from their injuries Thursday.
Tailgate thefts are on the rise in Kern County, costing some truck owners hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to replace or repair the damage.