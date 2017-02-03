GRAPHIC: Mississippi man travels to Bakersfield to remove 130-pound benign growth

Zuriel Loving
2:32 PM, Feb 2, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 57-year-old Roger Logan traveled from Mississippi to Bakersfield to undergo a procedure to remove a 130-pound growth on his abdomen.

Thankfully, the growth was benign. Logan traveled specifically to Bakersfield because he heard of Dr. Dev and his experience with cases of a similar magnitude.

The surgery went successfully and Dr. Dev said the future looks great for Logan and his family.

