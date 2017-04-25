Hilary Romo continues to cope with the loss of her son Jacob Langston

Fair
14-year-old Jacob Langston died in October after a boating accident in June Lake
14-year-old Tehachapi High School student Jacob Langston died in October along with two family members while they were riding in a boat at June Lake.
Speaking for the first time since the tragedy, Langston's mother Hilary Romo says living without her son has been tough.
His backpack still remains where he left it before he left for the trip and Romo still holds onto the final text messages he exchanged with her son.
Romo says the next step of the healing process is to go through Jacob's room. She plans to do that this summer.
Nathan Spiewak was nine years old the first time he and his parents were arrested in France. He was then separated from his family for…
