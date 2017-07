Hikers at Hart Park are furious. They say they’re stumbling on piles of trash and debris.

23ABC’s Adam Bowles shows us the illegal dumping problem at Hart Park.

Imagine hiking through boxes, broken drawers, and water bottles, as far as your eye can see. For Randy Castillo, it’s a bad reality.

"They just, they just don’t care," Randy says.

People feel like illegal dumping is turning a beautiful park into a landfill. Going up the hiking trail, its even worse.

Mattresses, sheets, refrigerators, and shopping carts piled up all over the place.

"Its pretty bad that people drive all of the way out here and disrespect this land," Ryan Fritz says.

"I do not think they care, and that’s why. That’s why i don’t think to highly of them. If they cant think clearly then why would they you know?"

If you don’t think, according to the Kern County Parks and Recreation, you could receive a hefty fine.

Here’s a list of places where you can *legally* dump your trash and unwanted belongings around hart park that won’t get you that citation in the mail.

Waste Management Dept.

Kern County Landfills

Kern County Special Waste

Valley Garbage Waste.