James Gannon convicted for burglary, lewd acts with minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

A Kern County jury convicted James Michael Gannon of one count of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force or fear, an enhancement for committing lewd and lascivious acts with child under 14 during a residential burglary, and one count of residential burglary.

In the early morning hours of October 4, 2015, James Gannon entered a home where a mom, daughter, the female juvenile victim, and her three siblings were sleeping.

Gannon got into the bed with the female juvenile victim. The victim screamed and her mom confronted Gannon who ran from the home.

Detectives identified Gannon through DNA evidence.

The defendant was arrested about six months later. Gannon faces a sentence of 15 years to life. He will be sentenced May 18.