Jose Vaca pleaded not guilty in court after being shot by BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man shot by police during a routine traffic stop on December 19 entered a not guilty plea Thursday.
Jose Vaca, 29, was pulled over by an officer during a routine traffic stop and got out of his vehicle holding a rifle. Officers shot him multiple times.
Vaca was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and participating in a street gang.
Vaca will be back in court January 10 for a pre-preliminary hearing. His bail is set at $500,000.
