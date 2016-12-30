Jose Vaca pleaded not guilty in court after being shot by BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man shot by police during a routine traffic stop on December 19 entered a not guilty plea Thursday.

Jose Vaca, 29, was pulled over by an officer during a routine traffic stop and got out of his vehicle holding a rifle. Officers shot him multiple times.

RELATED: Bakersfield police officer shoots at man with loaded rifle, no shots fired by suspect

Vaca was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and participating in a street gang.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: Jose Vaca talks on being shot by BPD multiple times during a routine traffic stop

Vaca will be back in court January 10 for a pre-preliminary hearing. His bail is set at $500,000.