Joseph's Italian Restaurant in Central Bakersfield reopened after health concerns

Chloe Nordquist
10:32 AM, Apr 20, 2017
3 hours ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

UPDATE (April 20, 2017 1:40 p.m.): Joseph's Italian Restaurant has been reopened.

Joseph’s Italian Restaurant was closed by the Public Health Services Department Wednesday for health problems.

The establishment received a score of 60% for a lack of adequate cold holding of potentially hazardous foods.

