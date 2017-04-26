Juan Brito and Bobby Scott Perigo take plea deals in court Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

UPDATE (April 26, 2017 11:33 a.m.): Perigo and Brito will be sentenced Thursday.

Juan Brito and Bobby Scott Perigo both took plea deals in court Friday.

Perigo, who was arrested for having several alleged sexual relationships with students while employed with the Delano Joint Union High School District, pled no contest to one count of unlawful sex with a minor.

Terms of the plea include 16 months in prison, registering as a sex offender and a 10 year protective order for the victims.

Brito was charged months after Perigo's arrest for being an alleged accomplice.

Brito pled no contest to one count of being an accessory to a crime. Terms of his plea are three years unsupervised probation.

